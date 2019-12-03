Serbia not planning to join NATO, foreign minister says

BELGRADE, December 3. /TASS/. Serbia has no plans of becoming a NATO member-state since the overwhelming majority of citizens opposes this idea, Serbian Foreign Minister and First Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic told TASS ahead of the Serbian president’s visit to Russia.

"As for NATO membership, Serbia has a very clear position here. We don’t want to become a member of the alliance and the overwhelming majority of our citizens does not want this either. Both Serbia and NATO are satisfied by the current level of cooperation, which is very good and is constantly developing. But we don’t have any ambitions of turning it into a permanent membership. As you know, Serbia sticks to military neutrality policy, which implies not being part of any international military alliances," the minister stressed.