Serbian president calls Vladimir Putin a true friend of Serbia

BELGRADE, November 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is a true friend of Serbia, the country’s President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on Saturday when asked about his upcoming visit to Sochi.

"As far as President Putin and my visit are concerned, we are getting ready. We will have a big and high-ranking delegation, as it is an exclusively important meeting for us. I believe that President Putin is a sincere friend of Serbia. As president of Serbia, I must protect the interests of Serbia and will continue doing this," he said.

The Serbian leader recalled that his country is one of few countries that have not slapped Russia with sanctions. Belgrade has been supporting Moscow at an international level and has been cooperating in the military field, holding joint war games, he said.

"We are very close in each field and I cannot see a single reason for the meeting not to be held in a trustful manner," he said.

On October 19, Vucic said at a joint news conference with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Belgrade that he would hold talks with Putin in Sochi on December 4. According to Vucic, it will be his 17th summit meeting with the Russian leader.