Terrorists move to Afghanistan, Africa from Syria and Iraq, says Russian security chief

BRASILIA, October 18. /TASS/. Terrorists defeated in Syria and Iraq are deployed to Afghanistan, North Africa, the Asia-Pacific and other regions, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday.

Speaking at a meeting in Brasilia between high representatives of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) overseeing security issues, Patrushev stressed that the threat of creating a terrorist quasi-state structure in the Middle East had been fully neutralized and international terror groups in Syria and Iraq had been largely destroyed. "However, the militants forced out of these countries’ soil, have been actively deployed to other directions, namely Afghanistan, North Africa, and also to the Asia-Pacific Region," Patrushev said.