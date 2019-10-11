Russian lower house speaker, Turkish leader discuss approaches to anti-terrorism efforts

ISTANBUL, October 11. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Friday with visiting speaker of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house Vyacheslav Volodin to discuss ways to form a comprehensive approach to anti-terrorism efforts and harmonization of legislations in that sphere, the State Duma press service reported.

A Russian State Duma delegation led by Volodin arrived in Istanbul to take part in the 3rd conference of parliament speakers from Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and Russia on combating terrorism due to be held on Saturday.

"During the official reception, the Turkish president spoke with all participants in the 3rd conference of parliament speakers on combating terrorism and building up regional cooperation. Vyacheslav Volodin’s meeting with Recep Tayyir Erdogan was held as part of this event," the press service said.