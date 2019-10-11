Russian lower house speaker, Turkish leader discuss approaches to anti-terrorism efforts

ISTANBUL, October 11. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Friday with visiting speaker of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house Vyacheslav Volodin to discuss ways to form a comprehensive approach to anti-terrorism efforts and harmonization of legislations in that sphere, the State Duma press service reported.
A Russian State Duma delegation led by Volodin arrived in Istanbul to take part in the 3rd conference of parliament speakers from Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and Russia on combating terrorism due to be held on Saturday.
"During the official reception, the Turkish president spoke with all participants in the 3rd conference of parliament speakers on combating terrorism and building up regional cooperation. Vyacheslav Volodin’s meeting with Recep Tayyir Erdogan was held as part of this event," the press service said.
The Russian lower house speaker conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s greetings to the Turkish leader. "They also discussed key topics of the conference due to take place in Istanbul on October 12, such as ways to form a comprehensive approach harmonization of laws in the areas of combating terrorism and strengthening interregional cooperation," the press service said.
According to the press service, Volodin plans to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference.
The previous such conference was held in the Iranian capital city Teheran, and the first one took place in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.