Russian, Turkish military contact on Ankara’s operation in Syria, Lavrov says

ASHGABAT, October 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Ankara maintain regular contact, including between the military, on Turkey’s operation in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Thursday.

"As you know, President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan called President [Vladimir] Putin, and before that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had called me. We have a deconfliction channel, a channel of regular communications, and our military officials maintain regular contact with each other. We want this situation to calm down as soon as possible, first of all based on the principle of respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Lavrov stressed.

Russia is going to promote a dialogue between Damascus and Ankara and also Kurdish organizations, according to Lavrov.

"We will be pressing for the beginning of a dialogue between Turkey and Syria. There are reasons to believe that this will meet the interests of both countries. Also, we will be promoting contacts between Damascus and Kurdish organizations that renounce extremism and terrorist methods of activity," Lavrov said.

"We’ve heard Syrian officials and Kurdish organizations’ representatives say they are interested in Russia using its good relations with all parties to this process for assistance in establishing such a dialogue. We’ll see how to go about this business," Lavrov said.

On October 9, Ankara announced launching Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. Syria’s state agency SANA slammed the operation as aggression.

The international community condemned Ankara’s actions. The United Kingdom, Germany and France requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the situation.