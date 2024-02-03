Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan to hold talks in February on establishing communication line

ALMATY, February 3. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan will hold talks in Moscow on February 15-20 on building a fiber-optic communication line between the three countries, Kazakhstan's Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin said after talks with Iranian representatives.

"Yes, we have reached a general understanding that this project is very important, and they (Iran - TASS) have an interest in it. The next stage of negotiations will be more specific, and it will be organized in Russia, and we have agreed on specific dates, the meeting will be held on February 15-20 in Moscow," Mussin said, answering a question from a TASS correspondent at a briefing. According to the minister, "this is still an infrastructure project, and such projects are long and go through different stages."

The project to build a fiber optic communication line between Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran was proposed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to the Kazakh leader, this will not only create an alternative route for transit traffic in the Eurasian space, but also significantly strengthen the position of the Eurasian Economic Union in data logistics at the global level.