Foreigners can leave China’s Hubei province after 14-day quarantine

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Foreign citizens who are currently in China’s Hubei province can leave the area after a 14-day quarantine and with the permission from local authorities, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

"The Hubei province is ready to help provide foreigners with everything they need, including medical assistance," she noted. "Foreign citizens can leave the Hubei province not by public transport, but only after a 14-day quarantine and after obtaining the consent of the province’s authorities. These requirements are dictated by medical standards and are necessary to localize the coronavirus infection.".