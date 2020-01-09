Britain’s new ambassador touches down in Moscow, embassy reports

MOSCOW, January 9./TASS/. The United Kingdom’s new Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert has arrived in Moscow and in a short while will present her credentials to President Vladimir Putin, the embassy said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The newly appointed UK Ambassador to Russia, Deborah Bronnert, has arrived in Russia and will shortly present her credentials to the Foreign Ministry and then to the Russian president," the message said.

According to the diplomatic mission, Bronnert had already worked in Moscow in the mid-2000s as Economic and Trade Counsellor, and prior to being appointed to the post of ambassador, she was Trustee of the British Council and Director-General, Economic and Global Issues at the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

Deborah Bronnert is stepping in to replace Laurie Bristow as Ambassador to the Russian Federation.