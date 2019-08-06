Expert says no emergency summit of Normandy Four at Zelensky’s request

Earlier in the day, Zelensky urged the leaders of the Normandy Format - Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron - to get together as soon as possible to discuss the death of four Ukrainian military in Donbass allegedly as a result of actions by military from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky doesn’t know much about the situation in Donbass, while his emotional appeals are insufficient for convening a Normandy Four summit, the director of the Center for Current Politics Alexey Chesnakov told TASS on Tuesday.

Donetsk has dismissed these allegations as untrue, adding that the incident had occurred far from the contact line, beyond the hitting range of DPR weapons.

"A sudden appeal from Zelensky to urgently convene a Normandy Four summit is a result of his poor knowledge of the real situation in the conflict zone in the south-east of Ukraine. This is an overly emotional and ill-considered appeal," Chesnakov said.

"Before doing this, Ukraine’s newly elected president should have studied things out better," the expert said.

He said Ukrainian military had died "not through the fault of Donbass militias, but due to their own unprofessional actions". "Now the command of Ukraine’s punitive forces are veiling their own mistakes, trying to shift the blame on the DPR people’s militias, while Zelensky is pandering to them. Of course, there won’t be any emergency summit," he summed up.

He also commented on a tweet from US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker in support of Zelensky. "He is in a hurry to please Zelensky. Trying to make Zelensky forget that it was not him who Volker supported during the election, but [former Ukrainian President Pyotr] Poroshenko," Chesnakov noted.

Four Ukrainian military servicemen were killed in the Donbass region on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported.

"According to available information, today four military servicemen sustained fatal wounds," the ministry’s spokesman Dmitry Gutsulyak told reporters at a press briefing, accusing the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics of non-compliance with the truce.