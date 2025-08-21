Russia’s Alexandrova advances into quarterfinals of 2025 WTA Monterrey Open in Mexico

MEXICO, August 21. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Yekaterina Alexandrova has progressed to the quarterfinals of the 2025 WTA Monterrey Open in Mexico after defeating Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 2nd-seed Russian, who is competing under a neutral status at the tournament, overcame her Australian rival in a straight-sets victory 6-4; 6-3 and is now set to face the 6th-seed defending champion Linda Noskova from the Czech Republic.

Alexandrova, 30, is the 14th-ranked player in the world. She has five career WTA tournament titles. Her best career run in Grand Slams was at Wimbledon in 2023, when she reached the fourth round. She also captured the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup.

The 2025 Monterrey Open (WTA 500-class) is played on outdoor hard courts at Club Sonoma between August 18 and 23. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova remains the only Russian to have triumphed at this tournament, lifting the trophy in 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2017.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations barred athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international competitions.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all scheduled tournaments in those countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from competing in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed players from Russia and Belarus to continue competing in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.