Russian synchronized swimmer Maltsev wins second gold at World Championships

SINGAPORE, July 21. /TASS/. Russian synchronized swimmer Alexander Maltsev has claimed his second gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, triumphing in the free routine.

The Russian athlete scored 229.5613 points. Second place went to China’s Muye Guo with 220.1926 points, while Italy’s Filippo Pelati placed third with 213.9850 points.

This medal marks the second for Russian athletes, who are competing at the ongoing World Championships under neutral status. Earlier, Maltsev also won gold in the technical routine.

Maltsev, 30, is the only six-time world champion among male synchronized swimmers. He previously won three times in mixed duets (free routine) in 2015, 2017, and 2019, and once in mixed duets (technical routine) in 2019. He is also a six-time European champion in mixed duets.

The World Aquatics Championships will wrap up on August 3.