Greek tennis star Tsitsipas ousts Russia’s Khachanov in quarters of 2023 ATP Paris Masters

PARIS, November 3. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov was stopped on his way to the semifinals of the 2023 ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Paris Masters Tournament by Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Friday.

In a match that lasted for one hour and 20 minutes, the 7th-seeded Greek player breezed past Khachanov with straight sets win of 6-3; 6-4. Tsitispas is now set to play against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals round of the tournament in Paris.

Khachanov, 27, who is currently 15th in the ATP Rankings, is the winner of five ATP titles. His best performance in the Grand Slam series was when he reached the semifinal rounds at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open. Khachanov also clinched the silver medal in men’s singles at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 2023 Paris Masters tournament is an ATP Masters 1,000 event and is being played on indoor hard courts at the Accor Arena in Paris between October 30 and November 5. The tournament offers 2.779 million euros (over $2.9 million) in prize money.

The tournament’s reigning champion is Holger Rune of Denmark. Notable Russians to win the tournament in Paris include Marat Safin (2000, 2002, 2004), Nikolai Davydenko (2006), Karen Khachanov (2018) and Daniil Medvedev (2020).