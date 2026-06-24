Number of Congolese citizens dead from Ebola up to 227 — authorities

PRETORIA, June 24. /TASS/. The number of confirmed Ebola-related deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 277, with ten new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Communication and Media Ministry reported in its daily bulletin.

A total of 1,094 Congolese people were infected with the Ebola virus over the past day, which is 46 more than the day before. The lethality rate is 25.3%.

Another 387 people are in hospitals under medical supervision. Some 115 Congolese have recovered from the disease, which is three more than the previous day.

The Congolese authorities said that they are looking into another 131 reported cases of infection, awaiting lab results. Of these suspected infections, 44 have already died.

The current Ebola outbreak started in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on May 15. Its epicenter is Ituri Province.