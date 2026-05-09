Preserving memory about heroes is a matter of honor for Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia sacredly preserves memory about the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War and its heroes and the care about their Motherland unites Russian people, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said during the Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square.

"The care about the Motherland unites our entire country, the entire people of Russia," the head of state pointed out. "Preserving the memory about the events of the Great Patriotic War, its true history and true heroes is a matter of honor for us," Putin stressed.