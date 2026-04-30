All peoples of Russia should feel this is their common home, Putin says

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. All the peoples of Russia should feel that this is their common home, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with indigenous peoples, which is taking place as part of the educational marathon "Knowledge. The First Ones."

"Both large and small peoples, we are all one family - the peoples of Russia. And when I call us ‘a single family,’ that's where our strength lies. Both small ethnic groups and large peoples, everyone should feel that this is our common homeland," he said.

He said that only this feeling would help the people of Russia grow and move forward.