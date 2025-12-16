TASS invites Chinese media to join forces in combating fake news using AI

BEIJING, December 16. /TASS/. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov has invited Chinese partners to join the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) to jointly combat disinformation and the falsification of history.

At the plenary session of the sixth Russia-China Media Forum, the agency’s head noted that Western media are attempting to tarnish joint achievements of Moscow and Beijing while hindering mutual understanding between the two nations. According to him, a response to this challenge is the Global Fact-Checking Network, which was established with the participation of TASS and brings together over 100 media experts from 50 countries.

"Using artificial intelligence technology, the system can accurately identify fake news and, more importantly, trace their source. I am pleased to invite all our colleagues from the Chinese media to actively participate in this association and exchange expertise in identifying disinformation," Kondrashov noted. He emphasized that today journalists’ work is becoming "an information weapon against oblivion and lies," especially when it comes to preserving the historical truth about the victory in World War II.

The TASS Director General also recalled that in September 2025, during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China, TASS and the Xinhua news agency signed a five-year cooperation development strategy. Next year, the partnership between the two leading news agencies will celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The sixth Russia-China Media Forum, titled "Building a New Future of Russia-China Media Cooperation: Consensus and Actions," opened in Beijing today. The event is organized by TASS and Xinhua. The previous similar event was held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in 2019. The tradition of holding such forums was established in 2015.

The forum is attended by heads of the leading media organizations of the two countries, including Channel One, the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, RT, People’s Daily, and China Media Group. In total, around 60 representatives of federal and regional media from Russia and China have gathered at the Beijing International Convention Center. The program also includes a joint photo exhibition dedicated to the development of Russia-China relations.