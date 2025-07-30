Russian sailor from ship Eternity C undergoes treatment in Yemen's Sanaa — Russian embassy

DOHA, July 30. /TASS/. A Russian sailor injured in an attack by the Houthis from the Ansar Allah rebel movement on the Eternity C cargo ship is undergoing medical treatment in one of the hospitals in Sanaa, a representative of the Russian embassy in Yemen said.

"We have talked with our citizen, he is currently in one of the hospitals in Sanaa, receiving comprehensive medical care. He does not need additional medicines, he is provided with everything necessary," the representative told TASS.

However, the representative said the Russian embassy is unaware whether Alexey Galaktionov could leave the rebel-held territory freely and is working on arranging his return to Russia.

"The embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Yemen, in turn, is, of course, working on certain options for the return of the citizen to his homeland," the representative said, adding that the embassy is in close contact with the Situation and Crisis Center of Russia’s Foreign Ministry and Russian diplomats in Athens, "who are in direct interaction with the shipowner company."

The rebels have demanded nothing from the sailor so far.