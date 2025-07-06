Major General Gudkov gets second Gold Star of Hero of Russia posthumously

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred the second Gold Star medal of Hero of Russia to Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy commander-in-chief of the Navy, following his death in the Kursk Region.

In an executive order, Putin said the award is given for "valor and heroism displayed during the special military operation."

Gudkov received the title of Hero of Russia - and his first Gold Star medal - in October 2023. The awarding of the second Gold Star medal to the same person is the first such case in modern-day Russia.

Gudkov was appointed deputy commander-in-chief of the Navy in March 2025, with the responsibility to oversee Marines and the Navy’s onshore rocket and artillery troops.

He previously served as commander of the 155th Separate Marines Brigade, taking part in the special military operation.