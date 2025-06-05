Germany issues arrest warrant for Russian man suspected of supporting ISIS

BERLIN, June 5. /TASS/. The German Prosecutor General's Office has obtained an arrest warrant for a Russian man suspected of supporting the Islamic State terrorist group (IS), it said in a statement.

The investigation indicates that the man "is a follower of the ideology" of the Islamic State and, on its instructions, translated propaganda material into Russian and Chechen.

On February 20, he wanted to fly from Berlin to a region where the group is active to join it and undergo combat training. He was detained at the airport of the German capital. Since then, he has been in a pre-trial detention center.

Today, the suspect appeared before a judge of the Supreme Federal Court, who issued a warrant for his arrest.