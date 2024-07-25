Majority of Russians own pets, cats purr-ferred — poll

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Abo vzut 66% of Russians say they have at least one pet, with the population preferring cats to dogs, 49% vs 34%, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) published on the organization’s website.

"The majority of Russians have a pet friend - 66% (2019 - 68%). Moreover, about half of Russians (49%) have a cat, and about one-third has a dog (34%). Russian families do not show a preference for either mixed breed or purebred dogs (18% each), but Russians choose mixed breed cats (36%) more than purebred ones (16%). Other animals (livestock, exotic animals and small animals such as hamsters, guinea pigs, fish or birds) inhabit the homes of 14% of our compatriots," the report says.

The survey shed light on the pet choices of people in different places - villagers most often choose mixed-breed animals, dogs - 31%, cats - 48%. Urban dwellers prefer purebred dogs (19% vs. 8% mixed-breed dogs) and purebred cats - 20%. Seven percent of Russians own livestock. Some 16% of villagers and 1-3% of people in large cities have some kind of farm animal. Only 33% of the population do not have any pets at all.

The majority of pet owners surveyed (76%) say that pet shops and other amenities are very accessible in Russia. Veterinary clinics (61%) and pet stores (60%) are most always nearby. The larger the city, the more infrastructure and services there are for animals, with Moscow and St. Petersburg leading the way here. Veterinary clinics are within walking distance for 84% of respondents in the capital. More than a quarter of dog owners (26%) were dissatisfied with the availability of walkable amenities in cities - they rated them 1-2 on a 5-point scale.

According to VCIOM, having a pet-friendly culture largely impacts how people view pets in society - 17% of pet owners have encountered negative attitudes towards pets on the part of other people. Dog owners encounter negativity more often than cat owners (25% vs. 15%). A part of the population (51%) who do not own pets experience anxiety when they are near other people's dogs in public places. The main problem non-pet owners see is people not cleaning up after their furry friends in public places (25%). The other half (48%) of non-pet owners say they have had no problems with other people’s dogs in the last six months to a year.

The all-Russian telephone survey VCIOM-Sputnik was conducted on July 18, 2024 among 1,600 Russians over the age of 18. Figures were weighted by socio-demographic variables. The maximum margin of error, with a probability of 95%, doesn’t exceed 2.5%.