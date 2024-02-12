Moscow hub airports functioning normally — aviation regulator

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Moscow airports continue operating as usual despite the poor weather and no flights have been canceled, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency says.

"Airports of the metropolitan region - Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky continue functioning normally, despite freezing drizzle, snow and rain in Moscow and the region," the air regulator said.

In total, runways in airports were cleaned twenty-six times over the day. Twelve flights were delayed for a while due to the need of extra spraying of anti-icing fluids on aircraft.