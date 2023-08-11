US attorney general appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed David Weiss, the US attorney overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden, as special counsel with expanded authority to continue the probe.

According to Garland, Weiss told him earlier this week that his probe had reached a point where he said he should continue as special counsel and asked for such an appointment.

"Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel," the attorney general said.

"This appointment confirms my commitment to provide Mr. Weiss all the resources he requests. It also reaffirms that Mr. Weiss has the authority he needs to conduct a thorough investigation and to continue to take the steps he deems appropriate independently based on the facts and on law," he said. "As special counsel, he will continue to have the authority and responsibility that he has previously exercised to oversee the investigation and decide where, when and whether to file charges."