Nine monuments to Soviet soldiers dismantled in Lvov region over day

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Nine monuments to Soviet soldiers have been demolished in Ukraine’s Lvov region over the past 24 hours, according to the Telegram channel "Decolonization. Ukraine".

According to the channel, the monuments were dismantled in the settlements of Brody, Orekhovchik, Podkamen, Ponikovitsa, Rudniki, Semiginov, Skelevka, Sukhovolya and Yazlovchik.

The day before, three similar monuments were dismantled in the region. On July 20, five more such monuments were demolished in the region, on July 19 - four, and on July 18 - two. The Lvov regional military administration reported on July 17 that 21 Soviet monuments had been dismantled in two weeks. According to the administration, a total of 123 monuments have been liquidated in the Lvov region since the beginning of the year.

The head of the regional administration, Maxim Kozitsky, said on July 1 that the regional authorities intend to get rid of all Soviet-era monuments by the end of this year.

The fight against Soviet and Russian monuments in Ukraine began in 2015 after the adoption of the law on so-called decommunization. By the beginning of 2022, the authorities had demolished more than 2,500 monuments, changed the names of more than 900 settlements and about 50,000 streets. In 2022, a new wave of struggle against everything Russian and Soviet broke out in the country.

The Culture Ministry said that 9,859 geographical names were changed and 145 monuments associated with Russia were dismantled. According to the ministry, 28 monuments to poet Alexander Pushkin, nine to writer Maxim Gorky, four to military leader Alexander Suvorov and four to writer Nukolay Ostrovsky were dismantled in Ukraine last year. More than 20 monuments to Soviet soldiers were also demolished.