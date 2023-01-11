China’s ambassador to Russia expects upsurge in outbound tourism in his country

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Chinese holidaymakers have been showing growing interest in foreign tours and a surge in outbound tourism may be expected soon, China’s ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS in an interview.

"In the wake of newly-adopted measures to regulate cross-border travel Chinese holiday-makers' interest in outbound tourism has been reviving. During the three-day New Year holiday alone domestic trips reached 52,713,400, and the tourist industry’s revenue, $3.845 billion," he said.

The ambassador believes that "in all likelihood the adoption of new measures to regulate cross-border travel will trigger a surge in outbound tourism."

Zhang cited the UN World Tourism Organization’s statistics showing the condition of China’s tourist business.

"In 2018, China ranked first in terms of outbound tourism spending: 18% of what is spend on tourism round the world, or $277.3 billion," he said. "In 2019, Chinese travelers made 154 million trips."