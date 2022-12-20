Putin holds working meeting with LPR Head Pasechnik in Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a working meeting with Acting LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, Putin presented Pasechnik, as well as other heads of new Russian regions, with a medal. Pasecnik and his DPR counterpart Denis Pushilin received the order "For Merit to the Fatherland" 1st class for "outstanding merit on protection of rights and freedom of civilians from the aggression of Ukrainian nationalists."

Acting Zaporozhye Region Head Yevgeny Balitsky and Acting Kherson Region Head Vladimir Saldo were presented with the 3rd class of the abovementioned order.

After the awarding ceremony, Putin talked to the participants, including the leaders of the new regions, in an informal environment.