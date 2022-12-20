Process of Martyshev’s deportation from US to Russia to begin within 48 hours

NEW YORK, December 20. /TASS/. The process of deporting Russian citizen Yury Martyshev, who will be released from a US jail on Tuesday, will begin within 48 hours, his attorney Alexey Tarasov told TASS.

"We expect that Yury will be released soon. His term is coming to an end today and that means that the immigration authorities are to take him from the jail to prepare him for deportation to Russia within 48 hours," he said, adding that he hopes that "this will happen as soon as possible."

According to the attorney, Martyshev’s defense lawyers and diplomats from the embassy will do their best to have him return home by the New Year holidays. "Naturally, there are no guarantees that it will happen this way. The American system works very slowly, especially during the Christmas holidays. Nevertheless, we will try to speed up the process of Yury’s deportation," Tarasov stressed.

Nadezhda Shumova, head of the Russian embassy’s consular department, told TASS on Monday that Russian diplomats are sparing no effort to ensure Martyshev’s soonest return home.

Latvia extradited Martyshev, suspected of cybercrimes, to the United States in July 2017. The man pleaded guilty to two counts on his indictment, and the rest of the charges against him were dropped as part of a plea deal. In April 2019, he was sentenced to six years and six months behind bars. His time in pretrial custody and good behavior in detention were credited toward the sentence, so Martyshev’s actual jail term was around three years and six months.