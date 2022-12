MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. A reporter with the Zvezda TV channel has been arrested while on business in Raska on the border with Kosovo, the Russian television company reported on its Telegram channel.

"A Zvezda reporter has been arrested by the Serbian police while on business in Raska on the border with Kosovo, as the reporter himself told our editorial team," the TV channel reported.

Zvezda said it had already sent inquiries about the cause of the arrest to the Russian consulate.