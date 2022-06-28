German court sentences 101-year-old ex-Nazi camp guard to five years in prison

BERLIN, June 28. /TASS/. A court in the German town of Brandenburg an der Havel has sentenced a 101-year-old former guard at the Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp to five years in prison for aiding and abetting the murder of thousands of prisoners, the DPA news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, Josef Schuetz kept denying that he had served as a guard at the concentration camp, claiming that he was working as a farmhand near the town of Pasewalk during the period in question. However, the prosecution was based on documents related to the former guard, which included his name, date and place of birth, as well as on other materials.

According to investigators, the former guard was allegedly involved in the killing of over 3,500 prisoners at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp in 1942-1945.

More than 200,000 people went through the Sachsenhausen concentration camp in Oranienburg north of Berlin in 1936-1945. Tens of thousands of prisoners were killed. The camp was liberated by Soviet troops on April 22-23, 1945.