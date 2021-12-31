Russia delivers 22 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Cuba - embassy

HAVANA, December 31. /TASS/. A 22-tonnes cargo of humanitarian aid arrived from Russia at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport on Friday, the Russian embassy informed TASS.

"Russia handed over humanitarian aid to Cuba, including medical protective suits and injection syringes, with a total weight of almost 22 tonnes. The aid was sent by the Russian government," the diplomatic mission said.

This is not the first delivery of humanitarian aid from Russia to Cuba in 2021. In late July, two An-124 Ruslan aircraft of the Military Transport Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered about 88 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to the island, including meat, flour, sunflower oil and 1 million respiratory masks. In August, two more aircraft flew to Havana from Russia and delivered more than 80 tonnes of aid - food, medications, oxygen concentrators, ventilators and syringes.