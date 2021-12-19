Russian Sputnik V jab can be used for revaccination infinite number of times, says expert

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Russian Sputnik V jab can be used for revaccination every six months an infinite number of times, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Ginzburg said on Sunday.

"Every six months, Sputnik V can be used for revaccination <…> an infinite number of times," the Russian expert noted.

Earlier, the Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko stated that Sputnik V demonstrated high efficiency of over 92% in combination with the Sputnik Light booster jab.