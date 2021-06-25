Russia records twofold increase in asymptomatic COVID-19 cases — chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases without symptoms have been detected twice as often in Russia, Anna Popova, the head of Russia’s Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, said on Friday.

"I want to draw your attention to the fact that we have begun detecting more asymptomatic forms - also twice as many. It indicates the need to comply with all the measures and restrictions," she said at the anti-coronavirus coordination council.

Russia’s chief sanitary doctor recalled that asymptomatic carriers show no signs of the disease, but are its spreaders.

According to the latest statistics, about 180 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 3.9 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 5,409,088 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,929,639 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 132,064 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.