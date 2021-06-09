New coronavirus strain possible in Russia in summer, expert thinks

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The coronavirus strain may mutate over the summer period and bring a new wave of incidence so a strict control of anti-epidemic measures should remain while residents should continue to act responsibly, Chief of Medicine of the Lider Meditsiny medical center, pediatric infectious diseases specialist Yevgeny Timakov said.

The expert is also not sure that the growth in the coronavirus incidence will decrease in Russia in the near future.

"Considering how rapidly the coronavirus itself is changing, I do not exclude that some new strain will appear in summer which will be more contagious, causes the 4th, 5th, 6th, 10th wave. To conclude, in order to control the epidemiological process, not only the state and the Health Ministry should work, the residents should work [on this] too," he told TASS.

Earlier, he stated that the observed growth in incidence in the country was influenced by the loss of immunity by those who had COVID-19 during the first and second wave of the coronavirus infection as well as the failure to observe the preventive measures or to get inoculated.

On Wednesday, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported that Russia has detected 10,407 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours which is the highest since March 7.