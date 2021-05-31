Russia’s coronavirus spread rate declines to 1.09 in past day

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate slightly decreased in the past 24 hours to 1.09, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data released on Monday.

Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate dropped to 1.27 in the past day, the estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate exceeds 1 in four out of ten Russian regions with the largest number of COVID-19 cases. Apart from Moscow, these are the Samara Region (1.06), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (1.02) and the Moscow Region (1.01), the latest data indicate.

The coronavirus spread rate equals 1 in the Voronezh and Sverdlovsk Regions, 0.99 in St. Petersburg, 0.98 in the Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk Regions and 0.95 in the Rostov Region, the latest figures show.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.