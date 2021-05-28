Moscow’s coronavirus situation continues to stabilize, mayor says

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus situation has stabilized, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"I must say that the situation has stabilized, the weekly number of new cases has stopped rising. Both new hospitalizations and new cases dropped last week," he pointed out. "However, the level of infections remains quite high so people need to get vaccinated," Sobyanin added.

About 169 mln coronavirus cases and more than 3.5 mln fatalities have been reported across the world since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has so far recorded 5,044,459 coronavirus cases, 4,661,234 recoveries and 120,406 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

Moscow’s coronavirus cases rose by 3,274 to 1,170,396 in the past day, the death toll increased by 56 to 19,940, and recoveries grew by 2,998 to 1,055,130. There are currently 95,326 active coronavirus cases in the city.