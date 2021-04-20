{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Traveling Russia before winter roads melt away

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Winter roads have their own rules. They melt away in spring to get formed by the yearend. Those are the country’s mysterious roads, leading to far-away villages and herds. Together with car traveler Sergei Saiman we drive on - this time to deer herders.

Khanty speaking

"We do not use dirty language at the table. You, people from cities, live in a harsh world," Mikhail Lar, a Khanty deer, grasps firmly a frozen fish, accurately cuts off the scales and then slices the fish into even, transparent curls. On the table there are boiled venison and stroganina (sliced frozen fish), black tea, candies and cookies. Hospitality rules are observed in the tundra. It’s a rule to give food to anyone who comes in from the frost.

Wood is burning in the oven, the smoke bursts from a metal pipe and rushes into the dark sky.

Maya, Mikhail’s wife, a Nenets, is the last to take a seat by the table. She is trying to calm down Kiki, Kirill’s junior son. The name is the father’s idea. He speaks the native language with the son.

The language and its loss is a special topic for the Nenets and Khanty.

"Before going to school, my senior kids spoke fluently. And now, the daughter speaks with an accent, mixing up the words. Both kids can understand, through speaking for them is complicated already," Mikhail said. "I also studied in Russian at school, but never forgot my language. I speak Khanty and Nenets fluently."

When the senior kids, Alina and Artem, come to the herd for holidays, the father would not allow them to speak Russian. He says, speaking Nenets or Khanty depends on parents. "It is good when a family knows its language. Everything disappears, gets forgotten. We may become the last generation speaking the national language."

Between November and March the herders remain at one location. They may go to the village for whatever purposes, they fix the sledges, make runners for them, repair harness and clothes. In the tundra, they still use animal veins in sewing: threads are not reliable enough. From the age of seven-eight years, girls are taught everything around the house, and by 16 years girls become true home masters.

"Nowadays, all girls leave to get educated: some move to the village, others to the city. If we followed the old traditions, my daughter, who is 17, would have been a bride by now," Mikhail said. "People get educated, and it is good. Some must receive education, but some must still live in the tundra. Otherwise, nobody will remain here. Take for example my pastures. Who will come here?"

A white dog runs into the chum with some of the guests. It lies down by the oven, squints, looking at the owner: whether he will allow it inside or not. Because of living in severe frosts, the fur is so thick that it springs under the palm.

"This is my dog. The smartest. Without it I am nothing," Mikhail is far from joking. "I have a special attitude to dogs. Some people may kick their dogs. Whenever I travel to the village, I always take the dogs with me."

There is something special about what chums are like inside. No corners, borders, ascetic living, everything is simple, and thus people are free.

Very soon - in April - the team, which is ten adults and their kids, will leave this location to nomad across the tundra.

When a herder moves along his own route, everyone has a different route, he leaves in the tundra the things he does not need at the moment. A snow bike, sledges with food for the autumn. Only on rare occasions bears could mess loaded sledges. Nomads never touch other people’s sledges. Mikhail has inherited the nomad route from his father, and later on Mikhail’s son will use this route.

"Many people would come from land and ask: how can you find directions in the tundra? It is complicated for you as much as it is nothing special for us. We know everything from childhood. If you place me in a garden, I will get lost there."

Mikhail laughs. About some of our questions and responses, about how we cannot find the entrance to the chum. His laughter is kind, friendly.

Even in the tundra, which seems endless, there are special places, going where for no reason is not allowed. "As for the sacred places, we do have restrictions. We do not go to certain places without special reasons, and there we behave carefully not even to break a tree branch there."

"My family also has a sacred place. I go there: start a small fire, slaughter a deer. We go there once in three years. And behave properly."

It’s all about fur

The herd does not graze near the camp - they go to places where they can find yagel (reindeer moss). Thus, we take snow bikes. Maya allows me to wear her yagushka (national outfit). Making this "fur coat" is time consuming: in May-June, women process skins, and in July-September they make the coats. They take orders. The price begins from 50,000 rubles ($660).

Maya helps me to put on the coat, to tie the leather laces which are used instead of buttons. All the housekeeping is done by women, she said. Even cutting wood for the oven. "Men are busy with their work. They fix the sledges, make skis and harness. There’s a lot to be done."

The snow is trampled down as if after a crowd. Those were not people but deer. They walked and dug searching for the moss.

"From here and for as far as you can see stretches my land, " Mikhail stands on the snow bike, pointing to the horizon. "Further down is another pasture. If my deer get there, they’ll give me a call saying: "Mikhail, get yours away from here."

Between me and Mikhail across the seat lies a dog. Local dogs always accompany their owners. It waits for a signal to run, to chase deer, to work. Deer horns are shining in the sun. The snow dust, stirred up by hundreds of hooves, would not settle. How many animals - nobody here would ask it: this question is not proper in the tundra.

The exhaled air freezes on lashes. It is a strange feeling to wear a yagushka - the movements are limited and thus get smoother.

"Are you warm?" Saimon’s question is not of curiosity. He is one of the Bask Team - they are travelers, mountain climbers, athletes who risk lives in extreme conditions. Correctly chosen clothes may save lives. This is why we often argue, try, what failed and what was handy in a trip.

"Your safety depends directly on how much correctly you are dressed. The problem of all newcomers is incorrectly chosen outfits: they either get cold or feel hot. Gradually, with every new season, people tend to use correct clothes," Sergei said.

Nobody makes outfit specifically for car tourism. Thus, travelers have to combine. Shoe covers - tactical equipment, down - for climbers, and possibly something ski-related.

The approach to clothes remains unchanged - always have many layers: thermal underwear, fleece, a down vest, a thin down jacket, a thick down jacket. Clothing should be loose. The upper layers are one or two sizes larger than for regular clothes.

"I will never go anywhere wearing just a jacket,- on top of a malitsa (national outfit) Mikhail has a warm cloth shirt, which repeats the lower layer outline, but it is more loose. - I may change in the village, but after the malitsa I feel cold. I can feel the wind blow."

Malitsa is worn over the head. It is made of reindeer skins with fur inside. To the sleeves are sewn gloves of kamus (skin from lower part of deer legs) and a hood. In severe frosts, on top of a malitsa the locals put on a sovik or goose - made of fur. If bad weather catches you in the tundra, you will be safe in such clothes.

"I can’t say how many times I have drowned, got frozen, but the thing is - never give in and you’ll survive," Mikhail said. "Human spirits can do a lot."

Other herders ask me: "Who’s come to you by cars? Must be brave people. Worth meeting them."

Many more bears than people

The tourist trip is over. All the crews, except two, return home. Sergei and a team of travelers from St. Petersburg, Yaroslavl and Maxim will drive on - to the White Island, which is across the Malygin Strait from Yamal.

The return trip will take about ten days. They will be lucky to travel on frosty and sunny days, which are untypical for March. A year earlier, when Saimon was traveling to Dikson, a snow storm continued for almost a month.

A part of the route will be along the winter roads, organized by different corporations. In a lack of winter roads’ maps, going astray is no wonder. "In the long run, we managed to make it to the peninsula’s northern part and followed the direction."

"At first, we drove ice-covered flat river, then got to the tundra, where the landscape changed, got more complex. We crossed the Malygin Strait by rather good ice. When bypassing the island, planning to get to the weather station, we came across complicated places. We saw huge cracks in some passages - it took us too much time to pass them: we had to get ashore and return to the ice further down, " Sergei said.

We spent two days at the Popov Marine Hydro-Meteorology Station, which was opened in 1933. After a fire in 2001 and a year-long break, there was built a new modular house. Every three hours, simultaneously across the globe, meteorologists put down records. In Russia, all the data is transmitted to HydroMetCenter.

Oleg, Viktor and Irina, the station’s personnel, told us about life in the Arctic: the island has been restless as about 15 polar bears keep wandering nearby. Saiman’s team saw a predator on their first day on the island. Next day, another grownup male approached the station.

The route across the Malygin Strait, the Ob Bay, via the Syeyakha and Payuta villages, along winter roads brought the expedition to Salekhard.

Here begins our road back home.

Tags
Arctic today
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Moscow reports 1,996 new coronavirus cases in past day
Fifty-six patients died of the novel coronavirus infection in Moscow over the twenty-four hours, bringing fatalities in the Russian capital to 17,754, the latest data show
Read more
US calls Russia’s plans to restrict navigation in Black Sea ‘unprovoked escalation’
The State Department also noted that this development "is particularly troubling amid credible reports of Russian troop buildup" on the border with Ukraine
Read more
Biden mispronounces Putin’s name in remarks on Russia
Also, when speaking about relations with Moscow, the US president nearly said "vaccination" instead of "escalation"
Read more
Village in DPR’s south comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops
Twenty grenades were fired, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center said
Read more
Russian Navy tests ‘all-seeing’ camera in Arctic
The participation in the 18-day expedition to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Arctic allowed Russian military specialists "to fully assess and confirm its advantages, in particular, its ability to detect and identify objects in complex weather conditions"
Read more
Ukraine expels senior diplomat of Russian embassy to Kiev - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
A senior diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Kiev must leave Ukraine within 72 hours, starting April 19
Read more
Lukashenko reveals group that plotted to assassinate him taken in custody
Belarusian President has informed about the detention of a group that was scheming an assassination attack on him and his children, and purportedly, had links to the US intelligence agencies
Read more
Russia’s sovereign rating resilient to latest US sanctions - Fitch
The agency underlines that sanctions risks would remain high under the Joe Biden administration
Read more
Prague aware what follows such "tricks" - Zakharova about Russian diplomats’ expulsion
Czech First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said at news conference earlier in the day that the Czech Republic was expelling 18 employees of the Russian embassy
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin-Biden talked about alleged US-led assassination plot
"No one except the top political leadership can set the task of getting rid of a president", Alexander Lukashenko said
Read more
Russia protests Czech Republic’s expulsion of diplomats and vows to retaliate
According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, "this hostile step" is a follow-up to a series of anti-Russian actions taken by the Czech Republic in recent years
Read more
Decision on Putin’s participation in climate summit not yet taken - Kremlin spokesman
The United States plans to organize an international summit on climate change on April 22-23 and has invited 40 world leaders
Read more
NATO concentrating over 40,000 troops near Russian border
The American troops are now redeploying from continental North America to Europe through the Atlantic, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said
Read more
US envoy to Russia to go to Washington and return to Moscow ‘in coming weeks’
Earlier it was reported that Sullivan was not planning to leave the country despite Moscow’s advice to go back to Washington for consultations
Read more
Ukraine’s NATO accession would lead to large-scale rise in tensions — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova called on the Kiev authorities to adopt a responsible approach and start implementing their obligations under the Minsk Package of Measures
Read more
US denies involvement in plot against Lukashenko as 'absolutely untrue' - official
Commenting on reports about detention of lawyer Yuri Zenkovich, a holder of Belarusian and US passports, on suspicion of his involvement in the assassination plot, a US State Department official said that Washington would offer all necessary consular assistance to its national
Read more
US national security adviser warns about consequences if Navalny dies in prison
According to Jake Sullivan, Washington has arrived at a conclusion that this matter should better be discussed directly with Moscow, via diplomatic channels
Read more
Russia demonstrates latest Msta-S howitzer-drone interaction to foreign customers
The howitzer’s combat capabilities were demonstrated at the Staratel proving ground in Nizhny Tagil in the Urals
Read more
Putin to address online climate summit on April 22
The president will outline Moscow’s approaches in the context of establishing a broad international cooperation geared to reverse negative impacts of the global climate change
Read more
Two British warships to head for Black Sea in May - The Sunday Times
According to the newspaper, one Type 45 destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and an anti-submarine Type 23 frigate will peel off from the Royal Navy’s carrier task group in the Mediterranean and sail through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea
Read more
‘Hardly anything to rejoice about’: Moscow dismayed over Turkish drones in Donbass
Turkish exports to various countries are "a serious issue," Russia's deputy foreign minister said
Read more
Russia’s reaction to ouster of diplomats harsher than expected, top Czech official admits
Prague will analyze potential future steps in that regard, Jan Hamacek said
Read more
Press review: How Biden’s sanctions impact Russia and what looms on Russia-Ukraine border
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 16
Read more
Putin, Biden discussed information about plot to stage coup against Lukashenko — Kremlin
The spokesman declined to comment, when asked if the Biden administration was somehow involved in the affair
Read more
Expulsion of Russian diplomats to distract attention from Belarus, lawmaker says
Head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said that he was receiving phone calls from colleagues from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe who were wondering about the situation
Read more
Czech deputy PM to discuss Vrbetice incident at EU ministers’ meeting
Earlier leader of the Civic Democratic Party Petr Fiala told that the Czech right-wing parliamentary parties planned to discuss the issue on the Russian special services’ alleged involvement in the explosion at the ammunition depot in the village of Vrbetice in 2014
Read more
Russia to shut down US funds interfering in internal policy
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Russia can take measures that will be painful to the US, but would keep them in reserve
Read more
Press review: Diplomatic purges escalate and assassination plot draws Minsk, Moscow closer
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 19th
Read more
Russian FSB detains two individuals plotting coup in Belarus, assassination of Lukashenko
The coup was scheduled for May 9 during the Victory Day Parade in Minsk, Russia’s Federal Security Service said
Read more
Russian aviation authority sets up crisis center to return Russians from Turkey
The crisis center will be regularly informing the Russian Transport Ministry about the number of performed flights from Turkey to Russia, the number of transported citizens as well as the number of Russian citizens with issued flight tickets, the statement says
Read more
Belarus opens first-ever case on attempt to seize power
Suspects in an assassination attempt on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are kept in a detention center and are cooperating with the investigation, giving confessions, Konstantin Bychek, department chief of the Belarusian State Security Committee’s investigation directorate, said
Read more
Russia to make decision on its work at ISS after 2024 - Roscosmos
Roscosmos stressed that as soon as a decision on these issues is made talks with partners will begin on the terms and forms of cooperation after 2024
Read more
US sanctions against Russia rejected by int'l community, says Chinese Foreign Ministry
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to impose a new round of sanctions against Russia
Read more
Syria condemns sending US and NATO troops to Russian borders
According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, "these steps indicate flagrant US interference in other countries’ affairs"
Read more
Moscow bars Czech Embassy from hiring Russian nationals, says Foreign Ministry
The US Embassy won't be able to employ Russians either, the diplomat said
Read more
US envoy to Russia refuses to go to Washington for consultations - report
According to the Axios portal, John Sullivan's view is that if Moscow wants him to leave, it has to "force" him
Read more
Russia develops world’s first light drone with hybrid engine
The hybrid powerplant boosts the drone’s flight duration
Read more
Russia to decide on pullout from ISS since 2025 after technical inspection
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov’s administration, the timeframe of the station’s operations has expired and its condition leaves much to be desired
Read more
Five diplomats to stay at Czech embassy in Moscow
Head of the foreign department of the Czech president’s office Rudolf Jindrak also said he did not understand why the Russian side had expelled by two diplomats more than the Czech side
Read more
Turkey approves production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine — media
Turkey carried out vaccine production research, according to the Yeni Safak newspaper
Read more
Diplomat: Prague’s statements meant to ‘override’ report about state coup plans in Belarus
The expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic has demonstrated that this country’s authorities lack independence in their foreign policy and relations with Russia, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Russian figure skaters win 2021 World Team Trophy in Japan
Russia’s 17-year-old figure skater Anna Shcherbakova took the top spot in the women’s free skate with 160.58 points
Read more
Russia hands over last RD-180 rocket engines to US under existing deal
The United States has received 122 RD-180 rocket engines over more than 20 years of cooperation
Read more
Macron says Sputnik V cannot be used in EU to accelerate vaccination
According to the French leader, a number of EU member states have decided to begin discussions about Sputnik
Read more
Engines of Russia’s Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft fire for deorbit burn
The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at approximately 04:34 Moscow time
Read more
20 employees of Czech embassy in Moscow declared personae non grata
They are to leave Russia by end of day on April 19, the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Czech Republic expels 18 Russian diplomats - First Deputy Prime Minister
Within 48 hours, 18 staff members of the Russian embassy must leave the Czech Republic, he said
Read more
Prague authorities demand that Russian Embassy vacate area of 5,000 square meters
The decision was made amid a sharp escalation of relations between Russia and the Czech Republic, following the expulsion of 18 Russian Embassy employees and accusations of Russian intelligence’s involvement in explosions at arms depots in 2014
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s marines go on alert in Crimea drills
At the next stage of the drills, the combat teams of the large amphibious assault ships will deliver artillery fire against a notional enemy’s coastal targets that will precede a seaborne assault on the shore of a Black Sea Fleet combat training range
Read more
Istanbul Canal to become Erdogan’s geopolitical tool, says expert
The Romanian expert laid out three scenarios of future developments
Read more
Czech Republic prepares ‘legal steps’ to demand compensation for 2014 explosions
The blasts at arm depots in the village of Vrbetice were not an act of state terrorism, the country's prime minister said
Read more