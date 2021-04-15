Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment and Hainan sign cooperation agreement

HAIKOU, April 15. /TASS/. The Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment of and the Hainan administration signed an agreement on multilateral cooperation. According to the Hainan Daily, they will jointly promote the creation of a state experimental zone for eco-civilization on the island.

Both sides intend to form a new model of integrated nature protection on land and at sea in the region. The authorities plan to exercise strict control over the expansion and development of the coastal strip and uninhabited islands of the region's water area. Such practices will be allowed only within the framework of large government projects.

The Chinese Ministry of Ecology and the Hainan administration are going to create an information platform to oversee the protection and restoration of important ecosystems on the island. According to their plans, a comprehensive emergency response system should be set up in the region, which, in particular, will be applied in the oil and gas industry. Also, Hainan is expected to strictly enforce the prevention of the importation of garbage from overseas.

Moreover, cooperation between the environmental department and the province will also affect the legal sphere. The region should optimize the system of litigation in the field of environmental protection and natural resources. The reforms will also affect the mechanism of compensation for damage to the ecosystems of the island.

The Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the Hainan authorities will make joint efforts to form an eco-friendly production and implement the concept of a "waste-free island." The authorities are going to organize training for representatives of the provincial administration on environmental protection.

According to official statistics, Hainan is one of the best ecological regions in China. The provincial government pays special attention to the protection of the province's ecosystem, the construction of reserves and the restoration of rain forests. The island is home to a large number of rare animal species, such as the Hainan gibbon, the Hainan shrub partridge and the Hainan shell spindle (legless lizard).