Moscow records below 10,000 COVID-19 weekly cases for the first time since September

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Moscow’s experts reported below 10,000 COVID-19 weekly cases for the first time since September 2020, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

From March 8 to 14, the crisis center reported 9,999 coronavirus cases in Russia’s capital compared to 11,919 a week earlier. Last time Moscow registered fewer than 9,283 COVID-19 weekly cases on September 21-27, 2020.

Russia’s coronavirus case tally hit 67,832 this week, almost 11.6% less than in the previous seven days.

Furthermore, the number of recoveries decreased - from March 8 to 14, some 83,205 people recovered versus 100,127 people from March 1 to 7.

The number of so-called active cases (patients who are being treated at the moment) continues to move down. However, on Sunday the figure did not fall for the first time since January 11 but surged to 303,209.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll is growing for the second week in a row. In the first week of March, the crisis center reported 2,972 deaths, while in the second week the figure climbed to 2,996. The coronavirus mortality rate, according to the data, rose from 2.06% to 2.1% this week.