{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 2.5 mln

Currently 489,324 patients continue treatment in Russia
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 26,097, bringing the total to 2,515,09, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

Read also
Moscow opens registration for inoculation against coronavirus

According to the crisis center, the relative daily growth decreased to 1%.

The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region, the Republic of Altai (0.4% each), the Republic of Dagestan, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, (0.6% each).

Some 3,734 new cases over the past 24 hours were detected in St. Petersburg, 1,341 - in the Moscow Region, 482 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 472 - in the Republic of Karelia, and 398 cases were detected in the Arkhangelsk Region.

In all, currently 489,324 patients continue treatment in Russia.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Moscow reports 1,705 daily coronavirus hospitalizations
A total of 515 patients are hooked up to ventilators
Read more