Nearly 30% of Russia’s coronavirus deaths recorded in November

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. As many as 11,905 coronavirus deaths were recorded in Russia in November, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center. The figure marks a 1.6-fold rise compared to October, when 7,268 coronavirus patients were identified in the country.

According to the crisis center, 39,895 coronavirus patients have died in the country, which means that about 30% of deaths were recorded in November. The country’s coronavirus mortality rate rose from 1.73% to 1.74% in the past month.

However, a thing to note is that the crisis center’s data does not include updated mortality data from previous months that the Federal State Statistics Service releases.