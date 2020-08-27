Majority of Russians prefer Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine, poll shows

According to the poll, 12% of Russians polled and 19% of Russian doctors would choose a foreign vaccine. The elderly (80%) are more likely to choose the Russian vaccine, along with those who prefer traditional media outlets (83%) and residents of settlements (72%).

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The majority of Russian citizens (62%) would prefer a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine if they had to choose between a Russian vaccine and a foreign one, a poll held by the Public Opinion Foundation informs. Meanwhile, 59% of Russian doctors prefer the Russian vaccine.

About 90% of the Russian population and 97% of medics are aware that there is a Russian COVID-19 vaccine. Some 43% of citizens consider the vaccine to be of a high quality, while 14% think the opposite. Among medical workers, 49% consider the vaccine good, 16% disagree.

Over half of those polled (53%) believe that the Russian COVID-19 vaccine can stop the second wave of the epidemic in the country. Some 50% of medics polled believe the same. Meanwhile, 22% of Russian citizens polled and 27% of medics are skeptical about it.

About 46% of Russian nationals polled agree that mass vaccination is necessary, 37% have spoken against it. Meanwhile, 56% of doctors polled support mass vaccination, and 37% think it is not necessary. Both medics and the general population agree that medical workers, teachers and service industry workers should get vaccinated first.

The poll was held on August 21-22, 2020 among Russian citizens, with 978 respondents polled among medics and 1094 people polled representing the general population. The statistical margin of error does not surpass 3.6%.