Two Russian reporters, cameraman detained in Minsk - TV channel

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Two correspondents and a cameraman of Russia’s Dozhd TV channel were detained in Minsk on Sunday, the TV channel’s Telegram channel said.

"Our correspondents Vladimir Romensky and Vasily Polonsky and also cameraman Nikolai Antipov were detained in Minsk. People dressed in civilian clothes and wearing masks forced them to the ground and took them in an unknown direction," the statement said.

According to a representative of the headquarters of unregistered candidate Viktor Babariko, the ally of candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya Maria Kolestinova, the journalists were detained after they had spoken with her in the street.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry has not yet commented on the incident.

Belarus is holding its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. The incumbent head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, 65, is seeking his sixth term in office. Other candidates are co-leader of the Govori Pravdu (Tell the Truth) public movement Andrei Dmitriyev, former member of the lower parliament house Anna Kanopatskaya, housewife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, and leader of the Belarusian Social Democratic Gramada Sergei Cherchen.