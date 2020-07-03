President Putin expresses condolences to Khabib Nurmagomedov over his father’s death

Peskov said President Putin voiced his condolences to Khabib in a telephone conversation as soon as the news of his father’s death was reported earlier in the day.

Russia’s prominent mixed martial arts (MMA), sambo and wrestling coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away earlier in the day at the age of 57.

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov over a death of his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Russian republic of Chechnya, announced earlier on Friday that prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away.

"My friends, I have learnt sad news today that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away," Kadyrov stated on his Twitter account on Friday. "On behalf of all people of Chechnya, I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Abdulmanap Magomedovich [Nurmagomedov]."

"He parted with us having left behind his good name and having brought up a decent generation," the Chechen leader added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said on June 22 that his father Abdulmanap remained in a critical condition in an emergency ward of a hospital in Moscow. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was hospitalized earlier in the year after he had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He was initially taken to a hospital in the Russian capital with severe pneumonia and later suffered a stroke and spent a week on life support.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 11,058,600 people have been infected worldwide and more than 525,500 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 6,194,640 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 667,883 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 437,893 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 9,859 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.