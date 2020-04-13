Some 150 recover from COVID-19 in Moscow in 24 hours

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Some 150 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, making the total recovery count in Moscow 837, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told journalists Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, 150 more people were released from hospitals. Those who require further observation were given relevant recommendations. The total recovery count in Moscow has increased to 837 people," she said.

According to the Deputy Mayor, the medics conduct special tests to confirm the absence of the infection. Moscow hospitals have provided conditions of quality diagnostics and treatment, she said, adding that the patients are being treated by teams of medics of several different specialties.

Over 1.7 million people have contracted the coronavirus infection globally, while over 110,000 people have died. According to the latest data, 15,770 people have contracted the disease in Russia, 1,291 of them have recovered and 130 have died.