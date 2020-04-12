Coronavirus case tally in Russia surpasses 15,700

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 2,186 over the past day, reaching 15,770 in 82 regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

Some 1,291 people have recovered and 130 others have died.

"In Russia the cases of coronavirus infection have risen to 15,770 (+16.1%) in 82 regions. Over the past day, 246 people have been discharged. A total of 1,045 people have been discharged to date. Some 24 patients with coronavirus have died over the past day. The total death toll in Russia has hit 130," the crisis center said.