Attorney says authorities decide to get tough on Moscow subway coronavirus ‘prankster’

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Charges against Tajik national Karomatullo Djaborov, who took part in a coronavirus-themed "prank" in the Moscow Metro, have been toughened, Djaborov's attorney Roman Shakhmatov said.

"His charges were changed from part 1 to part 2 of Article 213 of the [Russian] Criminal Code. He is now charged not just with hooliganism, but with conspiracy to commit hooliganism. This is due to the fact that several people took part in this offence," the attorney said, underscoring that the defense considers Djaborov’s actions to be petty misconduct and not a crime.

According to the attorney, the "pranker" might face up to seven years in prison.