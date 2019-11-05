Tuesday’s temperature breaks Moscow’s record, local weather forecasters report

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Today became the warmest November 5 in Moscow in the entire history of meteorological monitoring, with the temperature hitting plus 10.6 degrees at noon, Marina Makarova, the chief specialist at the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia told TASS.

"As of 12:00, the temperature reached 10.6 degrees," she noted, pointing out that "the record of 10.3 degrees, has now been broken," the weather expert highlighted.

The previous record was set in 1922. On that day, the thermometer reached plus 10.3 degrees.

Yesterday, Roman Vilfand, head of Russia’s Hydrometeorological Center said that on Tuesday the temperature might reach a record level. This unusually late warm weather is expected to reach plus 12-14 degrees.