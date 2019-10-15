Armenian humanitarian mission heads to Syria on Russian military aircraft

YEREVAN, October 15. /TASS/. Another humanitarian group of Armenian specialists has headed to Syria on a Russian military aircraft, the press service of the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise informed on Tuesday.

"The group consists of bomb techs, doctors, and security specialists, who flew to Syria with the aid of their Russian colleagues on a Russian Aerospace Forces military aircraft," the press service stated.

On February 8, a group of specialists from the Armenian Defense Ministry came to Syria on a humanitarian mission, also aided by Russia.