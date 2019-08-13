Terrorists trying to recruit foreign students in Russia, anti-terror agency says

In his speech, Chairman of the NAC and Director of the Russian Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov noted that the state bodies had been fulfilling measures aimed at preventing the penetration of members of international terrorist organizations into Russia via migration channels, the press service said.

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Emissaries of international terrorist organizations are continuing the attempts of recruiting to their ranks migrants and foreign students, who are staying in Russia, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) told TASS on Tuesday.

"However, emissaries of international terrorist organizations continue the attempts of recruiting and involving in the terrorist activity migrants who are staying in Russia as well as foreign students, who are studying in Russian educational organizations," the NAC said.

Bortnikov highlighted the importance of carrying out more measures on preventing the spread of radical sentiment among migrants, drawing attention of the heads of federal bodies of the executive branch to the problem and taking the effort under personal control.

The NAC’s meeting on Tuesday focused on the issues of carrying out an effort on preventing the penetration of international terrorist organizations into Russia under the guise of migrants. The meeting was attended by the NAC’s members, Russian presidential envoys, the heads of federal bodies of the Russian executive branch and representatives of law enforcement agencies and special services.