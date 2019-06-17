New 'Men in Black' tops Russian weekend box office

MOSCOW, June 17. / TASS /. The fantasy thriller Men in Black: International has made 240.6 million rubles in Russia and CIS countries in the first weekend, and is leading at the box office for the weekend, according to the kinobusiness.com preliminary data for June 13-16, released on Monday.

The film directed by F. Gary Gray, tells the story of a secret community of people controlling alien creatures on Earth and protecting the planet from threats from the outside. The film is not a continuation of the Men in Black Trilogy, but the script is also written based on the comics by the same name. The main roles were played by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, known for their roles as Thor and one of the Valkyries in The Avengers.

The second spot in the weekend ranking is Secret Life of Pets 2, directed by Chris Renault. The film about pets came out in Russia and other CIS countries on May 30, and collected over 1.3 billion rubles, taking in more than 121 million rubles just this past weekend. Wrapping up the Top-3 film list is Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie based on the famous Disney cartoon. The movie hit the Russian box office on May 23, and has brought it over 75 million rubles over the past weekend. The role of the young thieves Aladdin was played by actor Mena Massoud, Princess Jasmine was played by Naomi Scott, and the image of a genie from a magic lamp was Will Smith.