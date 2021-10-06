Online broadcast of Russian space rocket launched with film crew received 13 million views

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The launch of the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft with actress Yulia Peresild, film director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov on board, telecast live, collected more than 13 million views on the Internet, Russia's TV Channel One has said.

"The live broadcast from the Baikonur cosmodrome, from where the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft with the ISS crew-66 on board blasted off on October 5, 2021 collected more than 13 million views on the Internet, in the first place, on Channel One resources and its official accounts in the social networks Odnoklassniki and VKontakte," the broadcaster's press-service said.

TV host Vladimir Pozner and cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin commented on the event. Channel One said the mentioned figure exceeded by a third the parameter of the latest Eurovision contest's final. The online video was also available on YouTube, the blog platform Yandex Zen and TikTok.

Also, users launched a virtual rocket in Channel One's application more than 220,000 times, which became "the first instance of large-scale integration of the augmented reality technology and traditional TV broadcasting."

The Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle blasted off from Baikonur at 11:55 Moscow time on Tuesday. Automated docking with the ISS failed and had to be performed manually. The crew is currently inside the ISS.

The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft brought to the ISS cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko, who will film scenes for what is to become the world's first full-length feature movie partially shot in outer space. It will be a story of a female doctor who agrees to go on a space mission to save a cosmonaut's life.